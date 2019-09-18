|
DOREEN WILSON(née Sands) Doreen Wilson, beloved wife of the late James (Jock) Wilson, passed away in Ancaster on Sunday, September 15, 2019, a week before her 89th birthday. Mother of David (Irene), Michael (Sharon), Peter (Gareth) and Anne (David). Cherished grandmother of Sasha, Misha, James, Katie, Hayley, and Joan. Doreen was a passionate and gifted artist and well known in the arts community in Burlington and Hamilton. She left teaching to raise her family and continue her studies in art. Doreen studied drawing and painting at the University of Western Ontario, The Art School of Toronto, The Three Schools of Toronto, The Dundas Valley School of Art, and the Ontario College of Art. Doreen loved to teach art and explore the creative spirit. "When we create, we are saying "yes" to life ... we are at that moment, most ourselves, at home in the universe, positioned in space. One hopes that some of this feeling is communicated to others." Staff at the Meadows Long Term Care Home are sincerely thanked for their kindness during Doreen's stay with them. A Service of Remembrance will be held at St. Luke's Anglican Church, 1371 Elgin Street, Burlington on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by the interment at St. Luke's Cemetery. Reception to follow. For those who wish, donations in memory of Doreen, to The Burlington Art Gallery, would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019