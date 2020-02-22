|
DORIS CRASHLEY PHILLIPS Kennebunk Beach Died Saturday February 15, 2020 at her home after a sustained period of declining health. "Dodie," as she was affectionately known, was born in Brampton, Ontario, Canada on May 21, 1929, the daughter of Jack and Doris Crashley. She graduated from Ovenden College, Barrie, Ontario where she was named Head Girl. She attended McGill. During the summer of 1949 she met her future husband on a blind date in Kennebunk Beach. Brian's family from Baltimore summered in Kennebunk. Following an initial stint in Seattle, Washington, Dodie and Brian relocated to Oakville, Ontario and started a family. In 1977, Dodie and Brian moved to Kennebunk and made it their permanent home. In 1988, Dodie started "Keys to the Kitchen," a specialty gift store. She took great delight in running the store until 2016. While in Oakville, Dodie volunteered for many causes, including the local hospital. In Kennebunk, she was an active supporter of the Animal Welfare Society and was intimately involved in fund raising for the preservation of Laudholm Farm now known as the Wells Reserve at Laudholm. Dodie was a lifelong tennis player and an avid skier, the family having been early members of the Osler Bluff Ski Club. In 1991, Dodie, to the great joy of Brian, became an American Citizen, an occasion noted on a personal level by a letter from President George H.W. Bush. Truth be told that while Dodie was an enthusiastic new American, she would want it known that she quietly always pulled for Canada in athletic competitions between the two countries. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Brian Phillips, who died October 18, 2016. She was the shining light for her four children - Scott (Fern) of York, Maine, Wendy Barrett (Rod) of Collingwood, Ontario, Christopher (Kelli) of Rockville, Maryland and Tracy (Tammy) Phillips (Barry) of Kennebunk, Maine and for her nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life is being planned for this summer.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 26, 2020