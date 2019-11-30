|
DORIS ECHO PEARCE (Broad) On Monday, November 25, 2019. Born on her family's farm near Hazzard's Corners on July 25, 1925 to parents Ida and Robert Newell Broad, Doris remained proud of her Hastings County roots throughout her life. She graduated from Victoria College, University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Arts (English Literature) in June 1946 and took a teaching position at Parkdale Collegiate in Toronto. Doris was married to Howard Pearce in 1950 and they went on to raise a family in Cornwall, Ontario until they relocated to Pierrefonds, Quebec in 1958. After retirement she returned to Hastings County. Doris and Howard built their home on a property near Thomasburg, where they spent many happy years before moving to Belleville in 2000. Beloved wife of the late Howard Pearce, Doris is survived by her children Catherine (Brian), Douglas (Marilyn), Nancy (Michel) and John (Sue) and was the cherished grandmother of Heidi, Meagan and Catherine. Friends may call at the Burke Funeral Home, 150 Church Street, Belleville (613-968-6968) on Monday, December 2nd from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel, on Tuesday, December 3rd at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Tom Holmes officiating. If desired donations may be made to Hazzard's Corner Church, Thomasburg United Church or Belleville General Hospital Foundation. Online condolences www.burkefuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019