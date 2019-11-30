You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke Funeral Home - Belleville
150 Church
Belleville, ON K8N 3B9
(613) 968-6968
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burke Funeral Home - Belleville
150 Church
Belleville, ON K8N 3B9
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burke Funeral Home - Belleville
150 Church
Belleville, ON K8N 3B9
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Burke Funeral Home - Belleville
150 Church
Belleville, ON K8N 3B9
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris PEARCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Echo PEARCE


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Echo PEARCE Obituary
DORIS ECHO PEARCE (Broad) On Monday, November 25, 2019. Born on her family's farm near Hazzard's Corners on July 25, 1925 to parents Ida and Robert Newell Broad, Doris remained proud of her Hastings County roots throughout her life. She graduated from Victoria College, University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Arts (English Literature) in June 1946 and took a teaching position at Parkdale Collegiate in Toronto. Doris was married to Howard Pearce in 1950 and they went on to raise a family in Cornwall, Ontario until they relocated to Pierrefonds, Quebec in 1958. After retirement she returned to Hastings County. Doris and Howard built their home on a property near Thomasburg, where they spent many happy years before moving to Belleville in 2000. Beloved wife of the late Howard Pearce, Doris is survived by her children Catherine (Brian), Douglas (Marilyn), Nancy (Michel) and John (Sue) and was the cherished grandmother of Heidi, Meagan and Catherine. Friends may call at the Burke Funeral Home, 150 Church Street, Belleville (613-968-6968) on Monday, December 2nd from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel, on Tuesday, December 3rd at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Tom Holmes officiating. If desired donations may be made to Hazzard's Corner Church, Thomasburg United Church or Belleville General Hospital Foundation. Online condolences www.burkefuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -