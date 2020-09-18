DORIS G. JEFFERY Died on September 15, 2020 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husband Spencer in 2004. She is survived by three children and their spouses, including Bill and his partner Cathy Tennant of Toronto, and her eight grandchildren, including Stephen of Fort McMurray and Samuel of Toronto. Visitation at the Lockhart Funeral Home in Mitchell, ON; Saturday, September 19th at 11:00 a.m. A private family service will follow. See LockhartFuneralHome.com
for Doris' interesting life story and Covid admission requirements.