Doris HALE

DORIS KATHLEEN HALE (nee GERRY) April 4, 1925 - September 30, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Guelph General Hospital after several years of declining health. Beloved wife of the late John Hale (1990) and devoted and cherished mother of Beverley and Catherine. She was a much loved mother-in-law and good friend to Lloyd Cummins and the late Ron Oberlander. Doris was predeceased by four of her siblings (Frances, Gladys, Thomas and Albert) and is survived by her sister Nancy, all of the UK. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews in the UK, in Canada and in Australia. Despite the geographic spread of her family, Mum phoned and visited the UK often, and was always interested in hearing what everyone was doing with their lives. Doris was born in Devon, England. She met John at a dance just after WW2 and was swept off her feet. John and Doris married and moved to Canada shortly thereafter, and Doris subsequently made a happy home for her family in Toronto, Montreal, New Jersey and Germany. She adapted quickly to new circumstances, showing ingenuity and courage at every turn. Whether it was figuring out how to roast a whole turkey on a charcoal BBQ at the cottage, or single-handedly helping cows calve in the middle of the night at the hobby farm, she was undaunted. After her husband died and as she faced health challenges in her later years, Doris always worked hard to stay positive and to look forward. She followed the news closely and had an informed opinion on everything from the Royal Family to the American election. She did the SNYT crossword and finished it! She never missed her cup of tea at 4 p.m. or her small glass of sherry at 5. She looked forward to a chat or visit with her daughters every day, and always wanted to look her best no matter how she was feeling. Doris was rarely to be found without a matching string of beads. She will be missed, but we celebrate a life richly lived. Following cremation, Mum will be interred with her beloved John, together again at last. Rest well, Mum. We will love you forever. We wish to thank the staff of the Chartwell Royal on Gordon and the Waterloo Wellington LHIN for supporting her goal to stay in her lovely apartment among her friends, until the end. We also wish to deeply thank the staff of Right at Home Canada-Waterloo Wellington (particularly Stacy, Jennie, Eunice and Hetel), who provided many hours of advice, daily support and companionship, and much laughter. If you wish to remember our Mum in a tangible way, please consider the Foundation of the Guelph General Hospital, as her care in their hands was always, without exception, exemplary. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gilbert MacIntyre and Son, Hart Chapel in Guelph.



