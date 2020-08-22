|
|
DORIS JOAN BLACK DAVIDSON February 9, 1926 - August 18, 2020 Died peacefully in Toronto at Christie Gardens with Ross, her beloved husband of over 70 years, at her side. Daughter of E.G. Black and Mildred Matthews Black. Sister of Mary Lie (Gunnar dec.) and Dave Black (Joan). Mother of Martha (Coen dec.) John (Nancy) Ann, Blair (dec.), Bruce (Marie), Paul (Elly). Grandmother of nine. Great- Grandmother of five. Born and raised in Toronto. Lifelong friendships formed at Lawrence Park Collegiate and Victoria College (4T8). As a young woman, mum modelled for Eaton's and worked for the Toronto Board of Education. As a new mum she and dad lived in Quebec City. In her 40s, while living in Montreal, mum learned to ski on Mount Royal (a sport she loved into her 70s, especially at Devil's Glen). Returning to Toronto in 1966, mum was both a full time parent and active volunteer with Deer Park Public School, Heart and Stroke, , Salvation Army and St. George's United Church. She loved travel, the outdoors, gardening and adventure. Hers was a life filled with love and joy, tempered by sorrow and sustained in faith. Special thanks to the care givers at Christie Gardens. A celebration of life will be held when conditions permit. If you would like to make a donation in mum's memory, please consider CAMH. Family can be reached at [email protected] .com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020