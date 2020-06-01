You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris PUDDINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris PUDDINGTON


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris PUDDINGTON Obituary
DORIS PUDDINGTON (née KULESSA) July 1, 1953 - May 15, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected death from natural causes, of Doris in her 67th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 36 years John Puddington, her parents Anna and Heinz Kulessa and her brother Richard. Lovingly remembered by her Aunt Rosalind, cousins, Chris and Jeffrey, relatives overseas, sisters-in-law Mary Puddington McLoughlin and Karin Marks, brother-in-law Brian Puddington and nieces Megan, Sue-Ann, Carmen, Lynda, Wendy and Jennie McLoughlin, great niece, Kylie Savage and her lifelong friend Christina (Ene) Luik as well as many other friends and neighbours. Although Doris was born in Germany, she was fiercely proud to be Canadian. She was thrilled that her birthday, July 1st, was also Canada's birthday. Doris held an Honors BA in Economics from Victoria College, University of Toronto, MBA from Schulich School of Business and was a CMA. Her working career included senior finance positions at Xerox, Nortel and Tyco Electronics where she was CFO. Behind every successful man there is a woman, and Doris lovingly supported John in every way to business success. John was the love of her life. When he retired, Doris left the working world to follow her passion for travel, history and archeology. Together, they traveled to Europe, the Caribbean, USA, the Middle East and had the time of their lives. At home, Doris was an avid tennis player, an assistant warden at the Church of the Incarnation and loved to go for long walks and enjoy evenings with friends. Private interment has taken place at Pine Hills Cemetery in Scarborough. A celebration of life is being planned for a future date when Covid conditions permit. Donations in Doris' memory can be made to Wellspring Westerkirk House, who provided loving support to Doris in her time of grief and in moving forward following John's death. www.41742.thankyou4caring.org/pages/wh3
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -