DORIS PUDDINGTON (née KULESSA) July 1, 1953 - May 15, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected death from natural causes, of Doris in her 67th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 36 years John Puddington, her parents Anna and Heinz Kulessa and her brother Richard. Lovingly remembered by her Aunt Rosalind, cousins, Chris and Jeffrey, relatives overseas, sisters-in-law Mary Puddington McLoughlin and Karin Marks, brother-in-law Brian Puddington and nieces Megan, Sue-Ann, Carmen, Lynda, Wendy and Jennie McLoughlin, great niece, Kylie Savage and her lifelong friend Christina (Ene) Luik as well as many other friends and neighbours. Although Doris was born in Germany, she was fiercely proud to be Canadian. She was thrilled that her birthday, July 1st, was also Canada's birthday. Doris held an Honors BA in Economics from Victoria College, University of Toronto, MBA from Schulich School of Business and was a CMA. Her working career included senior finance positions at Xerox, Nortel and Tyco Electronics where she was CFO. Behind every successful man there is a woman, and Doris lovingly supported John in every way to business success. John was the love of her life. When he retired, Doris left the working world to follow her passion for travel, history and archeology. Together, they traveled to Europe, the Caribbean, USA, the Middle East and had the time of their lives. At home, Doris was an avid tennis player, an assistant warden at the Church of the Incarnation and loved to go for long walks and enjoy evenings with friends. Private interment has taken place at Pine Hills Cemetery in Scarborough. A celebration of life is being planned for a future date when Covid conditions permit. Donations in Doris' memory can be made to Wellspring Westerkirk House, who provided loving support to Doris in her time of grief and in moving forward following John's death. www.41742.thankyou4caring.org/pages/wh3
