DORIS WINNIFRED STEWART (Fraser) Doris passed away April 22, 2020, at the Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor nursing home in Toronto. Doris was born and raised in Plymouth Park, Nova Scotia, where she married Malcolm Stewart who worked for the Royal Bank of Canada. Malcolm and Doris resided in Nova Scotia for several years, then moved to Ontario as various bank appointments took them to towns such as Shelbourne, Don Mills, Elliot Lake, Wallaceburg and finally Leamington, where they eventually retired. Malcolm and Doris made many life- long friends in their travels. In addition to her volunteer service at the United Church of Canada and membership with the I.O.D.E., Doris enjoyed curling, golf and bridge. One always knew Doris was having a good day when she applied a coat of red lipstick. Following Malcolm's passing in 2010, Doris moved to Toronto to be close to family, residing first at Amica Bayview and eventually at the Isabel and Arthur Meighen Nursing Home. Doris is survived by her brother, Earl Fraser who resides in Stellarton, Nova Scotia; her two daughters, Kay Morrison (Doug), Nancy Hewat (Glen); three grandchildren, Andrew (Shawna), Caitlin (Steve), and Leah; and two great- grandchildren, Gabrielle and Everleigh. The family would like to thank the Meighen Manor for the care they provided Doris, with special thanks going out to her caregivers, Angela, Azieb, Sharon and Alison for giving Doris that extra T.L.C. A private family service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020