You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Winnifred STEWART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Winnifred STEWART Obituary
DORIS WINNIFRED STEWART (Fraser) Doris passed away April 22, 2020, at the Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor nursing home in Toronto. Doris was born and raised in Plymouth Park, Nova Scotia, where she married Malcolm Stewart who worked for the Royal Bank of Canada. Malcolm and Doris resided in Nova Scotia for several years, then moved to Ontario as various bank appointments took them to towns such as Shelbourne, Don Mills, Elliot Lake, Wallaceburg and finally Leamington, where they eventually retired. Malcolm and Doris made many life- long friends in their travels. In addition to her volunteer service at the United Church of Canada and membership with the I.O.D.E., Doris enjoyed curling, golf and bridge. One always knew Doris was having a good day when she applied a coat of red lipstick. Following Malcolm's passing in 2010, Doris moved to Toronto to be close to family, residing first at Amica Bayview and eventually at the Isabel and Arthur Meighen Nursing Home. Doris is survived by her brother, Earl Fraser who resides in Stellarton, Nova Scotia; her two daughters, Kay Morrison (Doug), Nancy Hewat (Glen); three grandchildren, Andrew (Shawna), Caitlin (Steve), and Leah; and two great- grandchildren, Gabrielle and Everleigh. The family would like to thank the Meighen Manor for the care they provided Doris, with special thanks going out to her caregivers, Angela, Azieb, Sharon and Alison for giving Doris that extra T.L.C. A private family service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -