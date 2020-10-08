You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Dr. Dorothy COHEN SCHOICHET
DR. DOROTHY COHEN SHOICHET Passed away on October 6, 2020, having lived a life full of adventure and determination. She was a pioneer and trailblazer - successful in business when few women were. A passionate supporter of the arts, human dignity and education. Predeceased by her husband, Irving, she leaves three children - Richard, Brian and Molly, and their spouses - Fern, Anna and Kevin, five grandchildren - Alexandra, David, Emerson, Sebastian and Isaiah, nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. Donations can bemade to the Dorothy Shoichet Woman Faculty Award of Excellence at the University ofToronto, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre, or the Koffler Centre for the Arts.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
