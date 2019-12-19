|
|
DOROTHY COLES (nee Cogan) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in her 96th year, at Highview Residences, Kitchener. Loving wife of Bramwell (predeceased) for 73 years. Dear mother of Nigel (Antoinette) Neil (Jane) and Mark (Vikki). She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Stephanie, Graham, Gillian, Chris, Catherine, Dave, Matthew, Richard and Rebecca. Great grandmother of Alice, Lucy, Callum, Miles, Ainsley, Briar, Chloe, Esme, Adelyn, Parker and Sydney. Dear sister of Alan Cogan (Cecilia) Halifax, NS. At Dorothy's request, there will be no funeral services, however a cremation will take place and a private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019