Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Knox Presbyterian Church
Oakville, ON
DOROTHY DUNSMORE ORAM (Pettigrew) 1930-2019 Passed peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on May 2, 2019. Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend, Jack, for over 61 years (2016). Dorothy will be dearly missed by her two nieces, Janice Wiseman (Nova Scotia), Heather Deacey (Ottawa); great-nephews, John (Ottawa), Steve (Nova Scotia); sister- in-law, Diane Harper (Bruce) (Westmount) and their children; and the Heckel family (California). Special thanks to Judy, Roberta and Lorraine for their gift of friendship. Dorothy was loved by all who knew her and will be missed by her friends and neighbors. A Memorial Service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church in Oakville on May 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.. Reception to follow. If desired, donations may be made to Knox Oakville, 89 Dunn St., Oakville, Ontario, L6J 3C8 or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 7 to May 11, 2019
