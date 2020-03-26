You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy PEARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Evelyn PEARSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Evelyn PEARSON Obituary
DOROTHY EVELYN PEARSON (née Speers) Passed away on March 25, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her loving husband Richard Cameron Pearson and by her siblings John, Clarence, George and Mildred. Beloved mother of Jean Pearson and Kathleen Pyper. Proud grandmother of Madeleine (Tina), Tim (Zach) and Donald (Laura). Much loved great-grandmother of Delwyn, Finnley and Robin. Dorothy was born on February 10, 1925 in Vanguard, Saskatchewan. She graduated from Victoria College, Toronto, in 1947 with First Class Honours in English and Philosophy and was for twenty years Chief Librarian at North Albion Collegiate. Dorothy and Dick were married for over 62 years and loved watching the sunset together each night at their cottage on Chief Island, Lake Muskoka. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family is grateful to Dr. Jennifer Wyman for her years of dedicated care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Community Homes: sjch.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -