DOROTHY EVELYN PEARSON (née Speers) Passed away on March 25, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her loving husband Richard Cameron Pearson and by her siblings John, Clarence, George and Mildred. Beloved mother of Jean Pearson and Kathleen Pyper. Proud grandmother of Madeleine (Tina), Tim (Zach) and Donald (Laura). Much loved great-grandmother of Delwyn, Finnley and Robin. Dorothy was born on February 10, 1925 in Vanguard, Saskatchewan. She graduated from Victoria College, Toronto, in 1947 with First Class Honours in English and Philosophy and was for twenty years Chief Librarian at North Albion Collegiate. Dorothy and Dick were married for over 62 years and loved watching the sunset together each night at their cottage on Chief Island, Lake Muskoka. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family is grateful to Dr. Jennifer Wyman for her years of dedicated care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Community Homes: sjch.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2020