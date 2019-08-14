You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
(905) 305-8508
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy BOEHMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Faye BOEHMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Faye BOEHMER Obituary
DOROTHY FAYE BOEHMER February 20, 1934 - Tuesday, August 6, 2019 Dorothy Faye Boehmer, 85, of Aurora, Ontario passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, James William Boehmer and her children, Mark (Lorrie), Stephen (Jane) and Kimberly (Neil Hindle). She was a loving sister to Miriam Feaster and a beloved Grandmother to Karyn (Adam Sarginson), Geoffrey, William, Courtney (Bobby Caughey), Jonathan (Ashley), Andrew, Nicholas, Kate, Matthew, Spencer, and Great- Grandmother to Reese. The family acknowledges with heartfelt thanks the caregivers and nursing staff of Sunrise, Aurora. A Celebration of Life will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham. Date and time to be determined. Online condolences can be made at chapelridgefh.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now