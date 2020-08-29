DOROTHY GERTRUDE PARNELL 1919 - 2020 Dorothy Gertrude Parnell passed away on August 20, 2020, as gracefully as she lived, two days after her 101st birthday. She was the matriarch of her enormous family who loved her dearly. Raised in Quebec City, a graduate of Queen's University (1940), she lived her adult life in London, ON. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Douglas E. Parnell (1998); her sons, Gordon (1943) and Ted (1981); and her daughter, Sandy Mullen (2019). She will be missed daily by her daughters, Anne Richards (John) of Kingston and Peg Herbert of Ottawa; and her son, Tim Parnell (Judy) of Armstrong, B.C. Dorothy was the cherished grandmother of Peggy (Steve), Dave (Christie), Heather (Tom), Brent (Suzanne), Mark (Julie), Jesse, Lucas (Adrienne), Abel (Jessica), Dawson (Leah), Ben (Kristen), and Kate (Megan). She was a great-grandmother to 21 adorable children. Dorothy loved travelling with her husband, reading voraciously, swimming, golfing, following the lives of her favourite players, walking, and loved the Toronto Maple Leafs. Her commitment to community service was inspiring, including volunteering at the CNIB, palliative care at Parkwood Institute, Wesley-Knox United Church and Help Lesotho. Dorothy was past President of the Queen's Alumni (London Chapter) and gave an annual scholarship to a mature student at the Ban Righ Centre. Her summers were spent with children and grandchildren at her beloved family cottage on Tea Lake. Special memories were made there. She was the last of her generation, predeceased by her brother, John Matheson (Edith), Catherine Carty (Ken) and Margaret Slemon (Gordon) and adored by a multitude of wonderful nieces and nephews. As the cornerstone of this enormous family, she modeled for us the importance of family and friends. Our sincere thanks to each staff member at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care who were unfailingly kind, attentive and positive. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Dorothy and Douglas Parnell Fund, c/o The London Community Foundation, 130 King Street, London, ON N6A 1C6, Help Lesotho, 610 Bronson Avenue, Ottawa, ON K1S 4E6 or to the Tim Parnell Scholarship Fund through the Yukon Conservation Society, 302 Hawkins Street, Whitehorse, YT Y1A 1X6. Arrangements entrusted with A. Millard George Funeral Home, 519-433-5184. Online condolences, memories and photographs shared at www.amgfh.com
