|
|
DOROTHY GRACE MARSHALL 1922-2020 Dorothy Grace Marshall, (née Hamilton), August 11, 1922 - January 25, 2020, passed away at age 97 at Toronto General Hospital. Predeceased by her parents James and Florence Hamilton, her son David Marshall and her brother Stuart Hamilton, C. M., she is survived by her daughter Barbara, her son Douglass, her sister Patricia Hamilton, her granddaughter Vanessa Marshall , her nephew Ben Carlson and her 2 nieces Linda and Janis Hamilton. A member of 'the greatest generation', she was beloved by all her friends and colleagues in Toronto and many parts of Canada. The Saskatchewan born mezzo- soprano was greatly admired among her fellow vocal artists and sang professionally for many years. She was a popular member of an entertainment troupe that performed for the Canadian Armed Services during WWII and was a long-serving member of the Canadian Opera Company Chorus. She began a second career working at the Wychwood Branch of the Toronto Public Library, and rounded out her active years as volunteer archivist for the Canadian Opera Company. No flowers please but friends who wish to honour Dorothy are encouraged to do so by making a gift in her name to a favourite charitable organization.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020