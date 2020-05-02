You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Dorothy HERON


1928 - 2020
Dorothy HERON Obituary
DOROTHY HERON June 28, 1928 - April 28, 2020 Our beloved mother Dorothy, 91, quietly passed away on April 28, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Douglas of 60 years, and her first born Susan (Harry Joosten). Loving mother of Jane, Jim and Kate (Mike Wallace) and devoted grandmother of Matthew and Derek Heron, Emily Joosten (Tom Woodcock), and Claire and Evan Wallace. Dear friend of Kathleen Murphy. Mum was raised in Toronto by her loving parents Miriam and James Smeaton. She graduated from McGill University, where she met Doug, the man of her dreams, and her next chapter began. The majority of her adult life was spent in London Ontario, devoted to her family, who simply adored her. She treasured family gatherings, where she filled her home with wonderful meals, warmth, love and levity. Her immense sense of humour and positive spirit lit up every room she was in. Creative and smart, she loved to read and often had her nose in a crossword. She loved nature, particularly her garden and birds. Mum was an avid art lover and amateur artist. She was a member, and past-president, of the Volunteer Committee of the London Regional Art Gallery where she made lifelong friends. She was so blessed with friendship. Her sharp mind took her to the Women's Christian Association where she was on the Board of Directors, which was significantly tied to supporting care at the McCormick Home and Parkwood Hospital. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye. We were blessed to have had her for so many years; her sense of humour never failing, even when the rest of her was. We wish to thank Judith and Chantelle DeSantos and the staff at The Westbury for their care, particularly during the Covid 19 outbreak. As per Dorothy's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later, safer time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the MS Society of Canada and the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020
