Kaumeyer, Dorothy Isabella, "Doshie", formerly Doshie MacKimmie (née Stairs), died peacefully at her apartment at Staywell Manor in Calgary on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Doshie had a long and happy life. She was born in 1924 to Cyril W. and Katherine (née Drysdale) Stairs in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and was raised there. She always excelled at school. As a result, the National Research Council recruited her away from her physics program at Dalhousie University to work at a war job with the navy. She only told her children of this very confidential work in the last year or two ... a long-held secret.
In 1950 Doshie and her husband, Ross MacKimmie, rose to the adventure of moving across the country-a great decision that led to many happy decades in Calgary. Ross died in 1992 after almost 50 years of marriage, and in 1994 Doshie married a dear family friend, Gerry Kaumeyer, and they had 18 happy years together. Doshie was the heart and soul of her family-a wonderful wife and a fabulous mother. She was a long-time community volunteer with many organizations, including Scarboro United Church, Meals-on-Wheels, Heritage Park, and the Junior League. She was an incredible hostess-entertaining frequently and with a unique effortlessness.
Doshie outlived her two wonderful husbands and her five siblings and their spouses. She leaves her four children, Janet Charlton (Robin Korthals), Donnie MacKimmie (Mary), Chris MacKimmie, and Patsy Anderson (Jamie), eight grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson, Peter Anderson, and son-in-law, Bill Charlton. Doshie is fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews around the world and members of the Kaumeyer and Dixon families. She will be greatly missed.
Doshie was fun, witty, and positive to the end. A life with the glass very full at all times!
A special thanks goes to all the staff at Staywell Manor who treated Doshie and her family with care and compassion. A private celebration of Doshie's life will be held. Please forward condolences through www.hffs.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 26 to July 27, 2020