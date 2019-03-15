You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy IZZARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy IZZARD


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy IZZARD Obituary
DOROTHY IZZARD (nee Back) June 24, 1922 - Delhi, Ontario March 1, 2019 - Montreal, Quebec Dorothy Izzard passed away peacefully March 1st, 2019 at the age of 96. She is survived by her sister-in-law Margaret Back; niece, Roberta Silerova (Jirka); grandnephew, Oscar; grandniece, Dana; nephew, Michael Back (Catherine); and grandnieces, Clara and Vanessa. Dorothy was born in 1922 in Delhi, Ontario. She was predeceased by her parents, Sidney and Elsie Back; husband, Maurice Izzard; sister, Elizabeth Back; brother, Robert Back; and dear cousin, Patrick Fessenden. Dorothy was a dedicated teacher in her professional life, a lifelong environmentalist, and founding member of Save The Oak Ridges Moraine (STORM). She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. If desired, memorial tributes may be made to the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust oakridgesmoraine.org. www.maisonfuneraireroussin.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.