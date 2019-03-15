|
DOROTHY IZZARD (nee Back) June 24, 1922 - Delhi, Ontario March 1, 2019 - Montreal, Quebec Dorothy Izzard passed away peacefully March 1st, 2019 at the age of 96. She is survived by her sister-in-law Margaret Back; niece, Roberta Silerova (Jirka); grandnephew, Oscar; grandniece, Dana; nephew, Michael Back (Catherine); and grandnieces, Clara and Vanessa. Dorothy was born in 1922 in Delhi, Ontario. She was predeceased by her parents, Sidney and Elsie Back; husband, Maurice Izzard; sister, Elizabeth Back; brother, Robert Back; and dear cousin, Patrick Fessenden. Dorothy was a dedicated teacher in her professional life, a lifelong environmentalist, and founding member of Save The Oak Ridges Moraine (STORM). She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. If desired, memorial tributes may be made to the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust oakridgesmoraine.org. www.maisonfuneraireroussin.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2019