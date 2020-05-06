You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy SAMUELS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jane Leary SAMUELS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Jane Leary SAMUELS Obituary
DOROTHY JANE LEARY SAMUELS (née Collins) It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dorothy Jane Leary Samuels on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the age of 101. She died peacefully at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Joel Samuels and the late Flight Sargent Delbert Wesley Woodward, cherished mother of the late Steven Joseph Collins Samuels and the treasured mother of Susan Elizabeth Samuels, who will especially miss her dearly. She earned her Bachelor (4T7) and Master's degrees in Anthropology and Sociology from Victoria College at the University of Toronto. She worked as a university lecturer and as a legal secretary. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, crossword puzzles, cooking, reading, shopping at the Bay and interior decorating. She loved her morning coffee and bottle of beer before dinner. Dorothy loved cottage country and knew the countryside like the back of her hand. Dorothy loved butterflies, and visits by her canine friends (Charlotte and Lola). The family is eternally grateful to the unfailing and affectionate personal care provided by Angelita, for over 10 years, and by Virgi and Tammy, and for the outstanding home medical visits provided by Sheena and Mayura from Mt. Sinai Hospital. These wonderful and devoted healthcare professionals enabled Dorothy to remain in her beloved home until the end of her life. At this time, the funeral graveside service will be private. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Donations to honour Dorothy Samuel's memory may be made to the Sick Kids Foundation for Research into Acute Stem Cell Leukemia.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -