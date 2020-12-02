DOROTHY JEAN GUNN August 20, 1925 - January 22, 2020 Born August 20, 1925 in Toronto; peacefully passed away at St. Joseph's Health Centre on January 22, 2020 in her 95th year. Predeceased by her parents Donald and Elsie Jean (Leask) Gunn, and sister Marion Baker (Robert). Jean is sadly missed by her niece Jan McClary (Sid), her nephew Donald Baker, grandnieces Heather Prentice (Thomas) and Jenn Nyhus (Tyson). She was also a devoted great-great aunt to Amelia, Remy and Thomas. She lived a rich and full life in her childhood home on Grenview Blvd., Toronto, and was a secretary at the University Health Service on Huron St. for over 30 years. Jean's greatest love was music. She sang in the choir at Kingsway Lambton United Church, and volunteered with the Toronto Children's Chorus from its inception under Jean Ashworth-Bartle. She was blessed with many good friends who shared her love of music, theatre and travel. Jean returned with many slides of her adventures in both foreign lands and friends' cottages. Special thanks goes out to the caring staff at St. Joseph's Health Centre, and Rev. David Winsor for his kind support. A committal service was held at Park Lawn Cemetery. If desired, her family asks for donations to be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice or El Hogar Projects (Canada).



