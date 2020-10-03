DOROTHY JOAN SLOAN On Friday, September 25, 2020, Dorothy Joan Sloan passed away peacefully at home after a brief stay at Princess Margaret Hospital. Born in Dunedin, New Zealand on November 6, 1929, to parents, James and Eileen Weir, Dorothy grew up in New Zealand. Soon after graduating from University she developed the taste for travel, a passion that she would pursue for the rest of her life. After completing her studies at Victoria University in New Zealand she travelled to Europe, working for a time in London. It was there that she met her husband Jeremy. They were married on September 13, 1959 and soon immigrated to the US. Within a couple of years, they moved to Toronto, raising their family in York Mills. Beloved wife of Dr. Ian A Sloan (Jeremy), they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary earlier this month. She was the loving mother of Gillian, Alastair and Iain (2002); grandmother to Olivia, Nicholas, William, Mitchell, Cameron and Ella. Dorothy will be dearly missed by family and all that were blessed to have her in their lives. She lived a full life. In the community she was involved in Girl Guides of Canada, the Canadian Opera Committee and Travelers Aid. She was also a lifelong fan of folk dancing having been introduced to dancing in London. When she moved to Canada, she became involved with the Nederlandse (Dutch) Dance group, several Toronto Swedish and Scandinavian Dance Groups and Choirs and the Danish Choir. If there was music playing, Dorothy could be found on the dance floor. Being a Kiwi, Dorothy was fiercely proud of her New Zealand heritage. She was a supporter and lifelong member of the TRANZAC Club and served on the board of the Canadian Sheep Council, a passion handed down by her parents. She was proud of her own flock that she and Jeremy bred in Cookstown. Her desire to travel led her to start the AOTEAROA Adventures, a travel agency with expertise in Oceania. It would be a challenge to meet someone who was more travelled than Dorothy. Later in life she shared her knowledge, joining the Canadian Tour Guide Association of Toronto. The family would like to thank the many friends of Dorothy including Thelma Orbon who made her last days so special and a special appreciation of John and Anne-Marie Cuthbert (Laderoute) who were always there for Dorothy. She will be forever in our hearts and minds. A memorial service will be arranged at the Danish Church Toronto when appropriate.



