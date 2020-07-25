You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Dorothy June CROOKS

Dorothy June CROOKS Obituary
DOROTHY JUNE CROOKS Dorothy passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in her 98th year, at Amica Douglas House, Victoria, BC. Her friend, Margot Scandrett, was by her side as she peacefully slipped away. Predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Phyllis and her dear brother, Ernie (Flo), Dorothy is survived by her niece, Carole Grainger, Beaverton, ON; her great- nephew, David (Julie); and her great-niece, Heather. Interment in Ontario.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020
