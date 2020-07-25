|
|
DOROTHY JUNE CROOKS Dorothy passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in her 98th year, at Amica Douglas House, Victoria, BC. Her friend, Margot Scandrett, was by her side as she peacefully slipped away. Predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Phyllis and her dear brother, Ernie (Flo), Dorothy is survived by her niece, Carole Grainger, Beaverton, ON; her great- nephew, David (Julie); and her great-niece, Heather. Interment in Ontario.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020