DOROTHY LILIAN WIGINGTON July 11, 1924 - June 16, 2020 Dorothy was born in the small country village of Etchinghill in the county of Kent in southeast England. She was the youngest of the five Tutt children and, as throughout her life, she felt spoiled by those around her. Her formative years in Etchinghill instilled a lifelong love of outdoors and nature. In her own words, 'It was a very happy and carefree life, spent outdoors whenever possible, usually with a ball or a skipping rope, and going for a long walk on the roughs or the downs. Sometimes we would walk up through the village, down a lane, and under the railway bridge. Just through there were the downs, and at the bottom was a spring where we could gather watercress, then climb a hill, and in a fairy ring at the top grew really good mushrooms. We would fill up our basket and head home, through a field, which when the buttercups were blooming would cover your shoes with yellow pollen.' When she was 15, WWII broke out in Europe, and life changed. There were servicemen stationed in Etchinghill, being mobilized to be sent overseas. In one of those unforeseen moments that change your life forever, one evening while country dancing she met a young man who was on guard at a house across the road. James Wigington was an army serviceman from East End London. After dating Dorothy for a short time he was sent overseas. In 1941, when she was old enough, Dorothy joined the Women's Auxiliary Air Force. It was her first time away from home. Initially she became a barrage balloon operator, posted to several sites in England, then to Hastings as a guard at a radar installation, and finally to RAF records near London. The country girl had grown up. Staying connected with Jim through letter writing, she knew he was the one. In 1946, shortly after they were both demobilized, Dorothy and Jim were married in the medieval Church of Lyminge, Kent. They would first live in London, where Janis was born in 1948, followed by Richard in 1951. Then a move just north of London to Hatfield, into their first house, where Ian was born in 1955. Hard work, determination and money saved, plans were made to emigrate to Canada so the children would have better opportunities in life. The move in 1957 to Calgary started the next chapter in their lives. After living in Calgary for only a year, they had saved enough to make a down payment on a new house in the community of Haysboro, where they would live and raise their family for the next 23 years. Dorothy managed the house until the children were old enough for her to work part-time. Her love of nature and the outdoors were passed on to her children, with many a Sunday spent in the beautiful foothills and mountains of Southern Alberta. It is a testament to Dorothy and Jim's optimism and perseverance that in a largely blue-collar neighbourhood all of their children graduated from university. After raising three children and seeing them off into the world, Dorothy and Jim moved to the Okanagan valley in 1981, settling in Vernon, BC. They embraced their new life with a passion, meeting new people and making new friends while taking up golf and square dancing under the warm Okanagan sun. The milder climate gave Dorothy the opportunity to tend to her marvellous garden, to bring nature ever closer. Their home in Vernon became a gathering place for family and friends, with frequent visits from their children and their partners, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Tragedy struck the family in 1998, when after several years of battling cancer, Janis died. It was a bitter blow, but the family came together as it always has with an acceptance that if life doesn't always unfold as we might wish, it does offer much to be grateful for. Dorothy and Jim would live in their Vernon home until 2014, enjoying all that they had built through initiative, hard work, respect and love. The last chapter in Dorothy's life came with the move with Jim to Kitsilano in Vancouver. The winters were mild, and the walking-friendly neighbourhood held the opportunity for Dorothy to be outdoors every day. Songbirds and beautiful trees were everywhere. After Jim died in 2015, she settled into an appreciative life in Kitsilano, and began writing memories of her childhood, her war years, Jim and her children, and her love of nature. Very active and healthy until very late in her life, a fall and subsequent heart attack took her suddenly from us at the age of 95. Dorothy had a long and fulfilling life, but will be missed by all those who knew her. We have endless happy memories, and a legacy of strong family bonds. Dorothy leaves behind son Richard, son and daughter-in-law Ian and Sharon, son-in-law Rick, five grandchildren and their spouses, and five great-grandchildren. But mostly, she leaves a recipe for understanding that life is what you make it. Dorothy always felt that she had been very fortunate in life. Her family felt fortunate to have such a kind and graceful lady as a model of integrity and strength. She said that her god was Mother Nature, and that when she died we should give her back to the Earth. We will remember her when we walk through forests of trees and fields of wildflowers.
