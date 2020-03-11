You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656

Dorothy MACDONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy MACDONALD Obituary
DOROTHY IRENE MACDONALD After a lengthy battle Dorothy passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Loving wife of the late Don. Cherished mother of Natalie (David). Survived by her beloved brother Ray Barr. A special thank you to the staff of Sunrise of Unionville Retirement Home and the palliative care unit at Markham-Stouffville Hospital for their exceptional care. Visitation will be held at St. Paul's Basilica, 83 Power St. Toronto, ON on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Daily Bread Food Bank would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -