DOROTHY IRENE MACDONALD After a lengthy battle Dorothy passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Loving wife of the late Don. Cherished mother of Natalie (David). Survived by her beloved brother Ray Barr. A special thank you to the staff of Sunrise of Unionville Retirement Home and the palliative care unit at Markham-Stouffville Hospital for their exceptional care. Visitation will be held at St. Paul's Basilica, 83 Power St. Toronto, ON on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Daily Bread Food Bank would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020