DOROTHY MARGARET MACFARLANE89 passed away in Hood River, OR, USA on Friday, October 6, 2017 with family at her side. Born on July 2, 1928, Dorothy was a daughter of the late Ruth and W.J. Allen of Toronto, Ontario, and devoted wife to Donald for 49 years. She will be remembered as a loving mother to Doug MacFarlane, Anne (Brad) Coxon, and Sheila (Bill) Nickle. Her grandchildren Keely, Kyle, Wes and Grant knew her as a sharp-witted grandmother who could discuss politics just as easily as haute couture, and appreciated a good cup of coffee. She was survived by her sister, Muriel Simpson, and brother-in-law, Russ (Alice) Pennington; also by her sister-in-law, Dora (Bob) MacFarlane and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald, as well as siblings James, Robert, Lee (Ruth), and Douglas. Dorothy had a good head for business and an eye for quality; she enjoyed traveling and saw the world as a young adult through her job at an airline. In her youth, Dorothy liked to ski and ride her bicycle; later on, she enjoyed taking long walks and rode the bus everywhere she could instead of driving. With equal parts determination and grace, Dorothy managed to keep her strength (and figure) over the years through five-day-per-week workouts at a local gym, up until several months before her death. Dorothy made friends from all over the world, and managed to stay in touch with them until the end of her life. She will be greatly missed. Dorothy has rejoined Donald at Wyoming Cemetery in Wyoming, Ontario.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2020