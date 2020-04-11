You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy HAYWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy May HAYWARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy May HAYWARD Obituary
DOROTHY MAY HAYWARD (nee NEAL) Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Chester and treasured sister Barbara Moore. Dorothy was deeply loved by her two children Bruce (Marie) and Carol (Richard). She was the proud and loving grandmother of Kristine, Peter, Matthew, Jonathan, and Michael and only great grandchild, Avaline. Dorothy lived most of her long and well-lived life in North Toronto where she enjoyed a very active social life at the Granite Club and for many years served as President of her condominium corporation. While we will mourn her passing, we will carry on her legacy of love and dedication to family and friends. We wish to thank the caring staff from Delmanor Retirement Residence in Oakville, Home Instead and the Halton LHIN. There will be a private family memorial service in the days to come.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -