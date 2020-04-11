|
DOROTHY MAY HAYWARD (nee NEAL) Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Chester and treasured sister Barbara Moore. Dorothy was deeply loved by her two children Bruce (Marie) and Carol (Richard). She was the proud and loving grandmother of Kristine, Peter, Matthew, Jonathan, and Michael and only great grandchild, Avaline. Dorothy lived most of her long and well-lived life in North Toronto where she enjoyed a very active social life at the Granite Club and for many years served as President of her condominium corporation. While we will mourn her passing, we will carry on her legacy of love and dedication to family and friends. We wish to thank the caring staff from Delmanor Retirement Residence in Oakville, Home Instead and the Halton LHIN. There will be a private family memorial service in the days to come.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020