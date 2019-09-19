|
|
DOROTHY MCLEOD (nee Browne) December 26, 1924 - August 26, 2019 After a brief battle with pneumonia, the Family is sad to announce the passing of Dorothy in her 95th year. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Bruce and leaves behind daughter, Pamela (Peter); son, James (Jo-Ann); and grandchildren, Jessica (Jesse), Meghan, Kelly and Nicholas, to whom she provided tremendous support and unconditional love over the years. Dorothy is also survived by her siblings, Eleanor, Harold, and Bob; her many nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews. Dorothy was born in Toronto and was raised in a family of five children during the Great Depression. Dorothy worked as a legal assistant for many years. Dorothy loved animals and upon her retirement she worked for many years as a volunteer at the Toronto Zoo. Her father was a tailor, and he passed on to Dorothy a love for sewing, knitting, quilting and crocheting. Dorothy was very active and gained many friends from her bowling leagues and her card groups. Dorothy established very strong roots in Haliburton, Ontario, first as a teenager at her parents' cottage on Lake Kashagawigamog and later at the cottage she and Bruce built on Eagle Lake in 1967. The Eagle Lake cottage became a year-round centre of activity for the McLeod family and many lasting traditions were established there, including swimming, boating, fireside singalongs and picking raspberries. Dorothy was an avid baker and cook, and anyone assisting with the raspberry picking was assured that great raspberry pie or jam would follow. Dorothy was full of life and enjoyed cribbage, rummoli and card games at the cottage which were filled with lots of laughter and fun. Dorothy also loved the considerable amount of time she spent in Sarnia with Pam, Peter and Jessica as well as her many trips to visit sister Eleanor and family in New Hampshire. Dorothy was a loving, kind and loyal person and she will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She will always be in our hearts. Our thanks and appreciation to the staff at Vision Nursing Home, Dr. Uppal and the nurses at Bluewater Health. A memorial gathering will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club, 141 Wilson Avenue, Toronto, ON M5M 3A3. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in Dorothy's memory to Sarnia & District Humane Society (sarniahumanesociety.com). Arrangements entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, 1576 London Line, Sarnia.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019