You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy MENEAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy MENEAR


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy MENEAR Obituary
DOROTHY ANN MENEAR (nee POWELL) It is with great sadness, we announce that Dorothy passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Saturday, April 25th, in Hamilton, ON. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Ann (Chris), son Martin, and grandson Drake (Gemma). Dorothy was born February 1, 1936, in Hamilton, ON and grew up in Paris, ON. She lived a wonderful life in the GTHA, including Mount Albert, then settled back in Hamilton last year with her husband of almost 60 years, Harvey Menear, who passed away in January 2020. Her friends and family remember Dorothy as a strong, fun loving, caring lady who always looked for the silver lining and was a pleasure to know. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice, in Dorothy's memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -