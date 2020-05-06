|
DOROTHY ANN MENEAR (nee POWELL) It is with great sadness, we announce that Dorothy passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Saturday, April 25th, in Hamilton, ON. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Ann (Chris), son Martin, and grandson Drake (Gemma). Dorothy was born February 1, 1936, in Hamilton, ON and grew up in Paris, ON. She lived a wonderful life in the GTHA, including Mount Albert, then settled back in Hamilton last year with her husband of almost 60 years, Harvey Menear, who passed away in January 2020. Her friends and family remember Dorothy as a strong, fun loving, caring lady who always looked for the silver lining and was a pleasure to know. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice, in Dorothy's memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2020