|
|
DOROTHY NEWMAN At almost 101 years young, "Nana" spent her last evening sipping an excellent Martini and inquiring with sincere interest about the routines, dreams and goals of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. More remarkable is that each progeny responded with enthusiastic detail waiting for the usual loving acknowledgement and praise. This extraordinary matriarch hailed from Cleveland, Ohio and arrived in Toronto to spin a fancy dance of 68 years with her beloved Jack. An impressive dress code steered her through a glorious life filled with travel, theatre, golf, charity work, baseball games and lifelong friends. Predeceased by her wonderful Jack and adored son David. Dorothy is survived by her son, Fred (Elaine); and daughter, Ahava Spillman (Zelig); eight grandchildren; and eight great- grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jack and Dorothy Endowment Fund c/o Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019