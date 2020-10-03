You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Dorothy Olga ROSS
DOROTHY OLGA ROSS December 13, 1923 - September 24, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy Olga Ross. Dorothy passed peacefully at Extendicare Rouge Valley Scarborough. One of seven siblings born of Lincoln and Margaret Scott, Trinidad and Tobago, W.I.; survived by sisters, Theresa Scott-Frampton and Cynthia Scott, Toronto, Canada. Dorothy was predeceased by husband, Martin Ross and son, Thomas Barney. Dorothy is also survived by son, Max (Lynne); daughter, Anne-Marie; granddaughters, Katie Ross and Jessica Ross; and great-grandson, Theo Eisener. Dorothy is also survived by her many nieces and nephews. A beloved primary school teacher. Online condolences may be offered at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2020.
