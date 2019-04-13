You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
(905) 727-5421
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas A. JONES


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas A. JONES Obituary
DOUGLAS A. JONES (Doug) 1938-2019 Born in Toronto on December 8, 1938 Doug passed away peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital on April 10, 2019 after a courageous 11 month battle with Glioblastoma. Beloved husband of Susan for 50 years. Loving dad of Karen (Pete Hencher) and Laurie (Derek Parker). Cherished grandad of Olivia, Kurt, Connor and Hayley. Survived by his sisters, Marilyn (Margery Smith) and Janice (Morrow Stevenson); sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Keith Worth; along with nieces and nephews. Doug will be lovingly remembered and missed by his family and friends forever. Doug felt blessed and grateful for the 60 years he worked in the Communications Industry making many friends along the way. A Celebration of life will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, 905-727-5421 on Thursday, April 18 from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Program or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences and information can be found at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now