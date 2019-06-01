DOUGLAS ANDISON LLB QC 'Red' October, 1931 - May, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Doug Andison announces his peaceful passing on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Peterborough, Ontario. Doug was born in Battleford, Saskatchewan, the seventh child of James and Bessie Andison. At an early age, Doug was sent by his widowed father to Toronto to be raised by his five older sisters. At the age of ten, Doug moved to Bermuda to live with his eldest sister and enjoyed the many pleasures that Bermuda offered him in his youth. Doug attended Upper Canada College in Toronto, playing on many sports teams and graduating Head Boy. He went on to attend the University of Toronto, first at Trinity College, then UofT Law School, graduating in 1955. Doug practiced law at McCarthys in Toronto, spent two interesting stints with the Departments of National Revenue and Finance in Ottawa, and finished his law career in Toronto spending 25 years at Torys where he headed up the tax practice. Married to Sue (Stanbury) in 1955, Doug was a devoted husband for 64 years. He was the loving father of Michael (Nancy), David (Andrea), Mark (Christine), and Chris (Stacey) and adored Poppa to Nick, Patrick, Jamie (Jane), Courtney (Seth), Chris, Robbie, Jane, Samantha, Gavin, and Julia. Doug was also the dear uncle of Cindy Young, George Holmes, Ron and George Shaw, Peter and Bill Shoaf, and Pat, Peter, and Ian Curry. Following retirement in 1996, Doug and Sue moved to their family cottage on Stoney Lake where they have enjoyed many friendships. Doug continued to pursue his love of sports, regularly playing golf and continuing to ski until the age of 85. Doug's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice Peterborough for their tremendous care and compassion extended during Doug's final days. In keeping with Doug's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at the Highland Park Funeral Centre, 2510 Bensfort Road, Peterborough at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 with a reception to follow. Private interment will take place at Little Lake Cemetery, Peterborough at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice Peterborough would be greatly appreciated and can be made, along with expressions of condolence, at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019