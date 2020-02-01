|
|
DOUGLAS BATES Peacefully at his residence in St. Catharines, Ontario, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in his 97th year. Douglas was predeceased by his first wife, Pauline Ostrom (1996) and is survived by his second wife, Kathryn Lambert. Lovingly remembered by his four children, Barbara, Timothy (Janey), Thomas (Jane) and Leslie (Ken); as well as nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Douglas was the retired President, CEO and Chairman of The Electric Storage Battery Company, for whom he travelled widely across Canada, the United States, Latin America and Europe. Included in those travels was a six year residency in Calgary, Alberta, where he was commissioned to design, contract and build a factory and where he was privileged to become a founding member of The Rotary Club of South Calgary. After retirement in 1978, his life with Pauline was full of travels, including twenty winters in Melbourne Beach, Florida, with frequent visits from their children and grandchildren. He has suggested that family and friends be very brief in grief and instead remember that he had a loving family, a fine business career, followed by a grand retirement. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Douglas' life will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 11 a.m. at Christ Church, McNab, 1294 McNab Road, R.R. #5, Niagara-on-the- Lake, ON, L0S 1J0. If so desired, donation may be made in Douglas' memory to Christ Church, McNab. Arrangements entrusted to the Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church St., St. Catharines 905-684-6346. Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020