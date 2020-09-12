DOUGLAS BRIAN GOODCHILD November 19, 1946 - September 2, 2020 It is with deep sadness that the family of Douglas Brian Goodchild announces his passing at the age of 73 due to complications following a heart attack. Doug will be dearly missed by Marilyn, his wife of 49 years; his daughters Sara (Dan) and Heather; his grandchildren Henry and Sam; his mother Peggy; his sisters Arlene (Kevin), Margaret (Rick), and Marie (Brian); his brother Bill (Jean); his sisters-in-law Brenda (Phil) and Janet (Les, deceased); his brother-in-law Cam (Lani); and his many nieces and nephews and extended family. Doug was predeceased by his mother, Kathy, his father, Bill, and his brother, Ken (Judy). Doug's mother, Kathy, died when he was three, and he was lucky enough to gain a second loving mother when his father married Peggy. Soon five brothers and sisters joined the family in their West Hill home. As a boy Doug worked as a caddy at the Scarborough Golf Club, igniting a lifelong love for the game. While studying at the University of Waterloo, Doug met Marilyn Lorenz. They were married in 1971. A civil engineer, Doug spent his career with two large Toronto construction companies, Piggott Construction and Eastern Construction, where he retired as the Director of Purchasing. He was proud to have been part of many landmark projects, including the complex and innovative CBC Broadcast Centre. Work was very important to Doug, but he was happiest at his cottage on Kawagama Lake. A perfect day "up north" meant working on one of his many improvement projects, taking a dip in the lake, and spending the evening beating the pants off his family at euchre or Scrabble over a glass of Italian red. Doug felt drawn to Italy from the first time he visited as an undergrad. He went back many times with family and friends, travelling all over the country to enjoy the architecture, landscape, history, food, and wine. In 1994, Doug's kidneys began to fail due to polycystic kidney disease (PKD). By an amazing stroke of luck, Marilyn was a match and was able to donate one of hers. That kidney would last a rare and remarkable 25 years-the rest of his life. Though Doug faced this and many other health challenges, he had a will of iron and never complained. In 2019, when his leg was amputated due to vascular disease, he adapted quickly to life in a wheelchair, making pirate jokes and running the ship as usual. His family is extremely grateful to Dr. Edward Cole and the excellent health care teams at Toronto General Hospital for taking such great care of him through all his challenges. Doug was the anchor of his family and his passing has left a huge void in the lives of all who knew and loved him. We will always remember him for his positive attitude, sharp intelligence and sense of humour, love of good food and wine, and irrepressible passion for life. Friends and family will be received at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W, Toronto on Thursday, September 17, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A private service in the chapel will follow at 1 p.m. for immediate family and close friends. We will understand if you do not wish to attend given the current situation. Note that the funeral home is not permitted to serve refreshments due to COVID-19. When restrictions have eased, we will be hosting a celebration with food, wine, music, and laughter-as Doug would have wanted. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Transplant Program, Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute
or call 416-603-5300.