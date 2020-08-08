|
DOUGLAS BRUCE BOYLAN 1936-2020 Doug died on August 1, 2020 at Charlottetown, PEI. Those whom he loved and was so proud of were with him. Born in Sarnia, Ontario, he was educated there and at Albert College (where he met Kay), Carleton and McGill. Kay and Doug were married on August 26, 1961 in Ormstown, Quebec and honeymooned en route to Prince Edward Island where an intended stay of one stretched upwards of sixty years. Doug was a long-time and proud P.E.I. civil servant having served as Librarian of Confederation Centre Library, Provincial Archivist, Clerk of the Executive Council, Chair of the Royal Commission on the Land and finally as Clerk of the Legislative Assembly. His association with Prince of Wales College, St. Dunstan's University and the University of Prince Edward Island evoked fond memories galore as did his involvement with Trinity United Church, Government House and the Royal Canadian Navy Reserve. Doug Boylan is survived by his wife and only love Kay, his three children Heather Mathis (Charles) of Toronto, Jim (Dawn) of Bedford, N.S., and John (Linda Berko) of Charlottetown and grandson Ben of Bedford. Heartfelt thanks are extended to Dr. Ray Cooke, Dr. Ayo Harris-Eze and Michelle Smith, RN for so much attentive care. As he wished, Doug has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel, Charlottetown, PEI. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020