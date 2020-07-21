|
DOUGLAS C. MCTAVISH Q.C. Passed away peacefully at Cummer Lodge Long Term Care Facility in North York, Ontario on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 after a long struggle with dementia and stroke. He was 78 years old. He is survived by daughter Kate McTavish, son-in-law David Bradley and grandchildren Thomas and Jane Bradley. He is also survived by his three brothers Wally, Gordon, and Donald McTavish. Douglas was born in Edmonton in 1942 to Allan and Margaret McTavish. He attended Victoria Composite High School and earned a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta in 1964. He earned a law degree from University of Toronto Faculty of Law in 1967, and was called to the bar in 1969. Doug was appointed Queen's Counsel 1982. He was an accomplished sailor and scuba diving instructor. He was an avid traveller, working in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania with his former spouse Susan Chapman in the early 1970's. Doug's ashes will be scattered in Stoney Lake, the site of his beloved cottage, and in the ocean off Cozumel, Mexico, where he loved to dive. A celebration-of-life will be held at a later date. To contribute to Doug's online memorial, please go to memories.net, and search his name.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 21 to July 25, 2020