DOUGLAS DUNCAN CAMPBELL CHAMBERS November 29, 1939 - May 1, 2020 Professor Emeritus, University of Toronto After a brief struggle with COVID-19. Predeceased by his brother, Lorne Chambers, and partner, Brian Norbury. Educated at the University of Toronto, Princeton University, and Pembroke College, Cambridge, Douglas began his teaching career at the University of York, Yorkshire. He returned to teach at Trinity College, University of Toronto from 1969 until his retirement in 2000. Douglas was a man with wide-ranging interests, reflected in articles on contemporary poetry, gay and lesbian literature, modern drama, the history of collections, children's literature, the romantic poet John Clare, and Milton's Paradise Lost. He explored the relations between literature, science, and gardens in The Planters of the English Landscape Garden (1993). His final scholarly project, The Letterbooks of John Evelyn (2014) was completed by his friend and colleague David Galbraith. In 1985, Douglas began transforming his great- grandfather's homestead near Walkerton, Ontario into a contemporary version of an 18th-century ferme ornée, what he later described as 'an anthology of historical gardens in the midst of a working farm.' He chronicled this process in Stonyground: the Making of a Canadian Garden (1996). "This addiction to gardening," he wrote, "is ineradicable once it gets hold of you." Douglas met Brian Norbury at the York Festival on June 29, 1969, the day of the Stonewall Riots-as they both often noted. This was only six weeks before Douglas was to return to live in Canada, but they sustained their 48 year long-distance relationship through long weekly letters and a common love of concerts and the theatre, food and drink, novels and conversation. He will be remembered as a fine cook, witty raconteur, generous host, and constant friend. Thanks to the care team at Kensington Gardens and to his two long-time support workers, Mark Guevarra and Nelson Galang. Donations may be sent to the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly or the ArQuives. A memorial service will be held when the times allow.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2020