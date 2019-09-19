You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DOUGLAS E. MACKINNON 84, of Toronto, Ontario, passed Sunday, May 26, 2019. Douglas was born April 11, 1935 in Toronto, Ontario. Douglas had an exceptional passion for life; boating, skiing, tennis, his girlfriends, and was known as the ultimate Party planner. His weekly tennis schedule at the Badminton Racquet Club was always full and had many dear friends there, the B&R was a second home for Doug. He spent decades of Winter weekends in Ellicottville, NY skiing and socializing with all his american friends, and summers were spent on Georgian Bay, Lake Ontario and various parts of Muskoka in his other love, his Boat Tiara. Special thanks to his friend Jane Samis for assisting with his care for the past few years, as well as Pauline and her team at Vermont Square who made Douglas very comfortable in his last year. There will be a Celebration of Life held the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club on Wednesday, September 25th from 1-4 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23, 2019
