DOUGLAS FLETCHER SMITH (B.Comm, L.L.B) On Thursday, January 16, 2020, surrounded by his family, Doug slipped away peacefully in his 85th year, with the quiet calm and dignity with which he lived his life. Beloved husband and best friend of Joan Smith for more than 51 years; loving father to Susan, Ian (Stephanie Russell) and Fiona (Scott Bradley) and eternally proud Grandad to Harrison, Maren, Peter, Stuart and Claire. Brother to Diane Smith and Marta Stewart of Toronto, brother-in- law to Sylvia Upton of Glasgow and uncle to Marta and Sylvia's children. Predeceased by his parents, Fletcher and Charlotte (Lyall) Smith, his sister Sara and his granddaughter Olivia. Born in Halifax, Doug studied Commerce and Law at Dalhousie University, and practiced real estate law in Ottawa first at Gowlings, and then as a partner at Hewitt, Hewitt, Nesbitt, Reid for nearly a quarter century. It was at the former where a Scottish lass from Glasgow first caught his eye and captured his heart. Doug was happiest by the water with Joan, his family and his friends - whether the ocean in Nova Scotia, the Algarve in Portugal, but most especially at the cottage in Westport - taking boat rides, and looking at the loons on the lovely Upper Rideau Lake. Doug's quiet manner and dry sense of humour were well informed by his love of reading and music. An avid golf fan, Master's weekend was always a highlight. Doug loved his family, and we love him. The family would like to thank the many friends who have shared Doug's life over the years and who visited over the past few months. Special mention and gratitude to the staff at Bruyère for their tremendous compassion and care and Dr. Sabloff and staff at the Haematology Unit at the Ottawa Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Bruyère Continuing Care, The Ottawa Mission or the Ottawa Hospital - Heart Institute. Friends are invited to pay respects at the Beechwood Cemetery, 280 Beechwood Avenue, Ottawa, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 6-9 pm; a celebration of life will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 am, with reception to follow. Arrangements entrusted to the Whelan Funeral Home, tel. 613.233-1488 Peace be with you Dad
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020