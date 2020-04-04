|
DOUGLAS FRYER Peacefully passed away at Chester Village Long Term Care, Toronto on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Doug Fryer of Toronto and formerly of Bracebridge at 92 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Mary Fryer (nee Sturgeon). Loving father of Paul (Alison) and Janet. Proud grandfather of Jessica (Daniel), Elizabeth, Julian and Ben. Dear brother of Irene Murphy and the late Shirley Frame. Private family graveside was held at St. John's Cemetery, Coulson's Hill. In Doug's memory, donations may be made to the CNIB or Manna Food Bank, Bracebridge. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome .com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020