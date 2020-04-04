You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DOUGLAS FRYER Peacefully passed away at Chester Village Long Term Care, Toronto on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Doug Fryer of Toronto and formerly of Bracebridge at 92 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Mary Fryer (nee Sturgeon). Loving father of Paul (Alison) and Janet. Proud grandfather of Jessica (Daniel), Elizabeth, Julian and Ben. Dear brother of Irene Murphy and the late Shirley Frame. Private family graveside was held at St. John's Cemetery, Coulson's Hill. In Doug's memory, donations may be made to the CNIB or Manna Food Bank, Bracebridge. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome .com.
