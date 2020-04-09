|
DOUGLAS GEORGE BURNARD (Doug) October 19, 1942 - April 3, 2020 Douglas George Burnard (Doug), born October 19, 1942, passed away peacefully at Parkwood Institute in London, Ontario, April 3, 2020, comforted by his family as he quietly ended his fight with cancer. Predeceased by his parents, Mabel and George of Petrolia; Doug will be truly missed by his sister, Margaret Wheeler-Guzi of Sarnia; nephews, David, Doug, Daryl and Don; son, Greg Burnard and daughter-in-law, Michele of Thorndale; daughter, Allison Bailey and son-in-law, Joe Caruso of Brampton; and beloved friend, Moneta. As loving Grandpa to Shelby, Sarah, Graeme and James, he gathered his final conversations for his grandchildren. Doug graduated from the University of Guelph, Ontario Agricultural College in 1967, with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. He involved himself in campus life as the Manager of the Men's Hockey Team, and play in multiple bands playing steel guitar. He drew upon his agricultural science background throughout his career in agricultural sales and marketing throughout Ontario. Doug was a lifetime Rotarian, serving at the local, district, and international levels of the organization. He was a member of the North London Rotary Club since 1981, serving as Club President from 2003-2005 and 2017-2018, and Club Secretary for 12 years. As District Governor, he provided leadership for clubs throughout District 6330 from 2014-2015, in addition to fulling the role of Vocation Chair 2008-2009, Assistant Governor 2009-2012, Grants Chair 2015-2016, and Foundation Chair 2016-2019. Doug also contributed through Rotary International, serving Rotary International Convention Promotion Chair in 2014. He was honoured to be a Member of the Paul Harris Society, awarded as a Paul Harris Fellow multiple times in recognition of his service. Though he was always so proud of the work Rotary did throughout the world, he loved his local charities, especially presenting dictionaries to Grade 3 classes as part of the Dictionary Program in Middlesex County and supporting Thames Valley Children's Hospital, Casting and Splints program. He recognized, with gratitude, how similar programs benefited him in his childhood, offering him the ability to do whatever he put his mind to. As a member of Green Hills Golf and Country Club, Lambeth, ON, he focused diligently to use that ability to hit it straight. He had a passion for the game, strove to do it well, and usually tracked over a hundred games each season. Above all else, he loved the camaraderie of the game - men's league, Rotary golf tournaments, and golfing with his Grandchildren on Father's Day. The friendship of the game brought great joy to his life. In recognition of Doug's legacy of service through Rotary, the family asks you to consider donating to the initiatives he found so important and dedicated so much of his life to by donating to the London North Rotary Club Foundation. Funds will be distributed to all of the charities that Doug work tirelessly with: The Children's Health Foundation for the Casting for Kids program, Stevenson Camp for kids in need, the Dictionary Project, Youth Leadership Programs, the 'Oakbotics' Robotics team, and providing scholarships to up and coming community service students; https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/london-north-rotary-club-foundation. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time, when social gatherings are once again permitted. Condolences may be expressed on the memorial website at woodlandcemetery.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2020