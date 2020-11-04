DOUGLAS GEORGE MACLEOD February 1, 1930 - October 22, 2020 It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Doug MacLeod on October 22, 2020 at age 90. Devoted husband of Madeline (Osborne) and most loved father of Elizabeth and son-in-law, Blair. Predeceased by his parents Gladys and Graham. Doug was born in Toronto where he attended Upper Canada College, North Toronto Collegiate and the University of Toronto, graduating with an Honours BA in Geography. After spending several years in private industry, he was enticed by close friend, Al Burbidge, to enter the teaching profession. Doug taught high school geography in North York and Etobicoke, where he met the love of his life, Madeline, his partner of 60 years. A position with the Ministry of Education Regional Office took him to London in 1968, where he worked until his retirement in 1989. He was active in the Ontario Association for Geographic and Environmental Education receiving the association's Award of Distinction in 1997. He also worked tirelessly for the National Council for Geographic Education, hoping to bring more recognition to the teaching of geography, and was awarded the George J. Miller award for Distinguished Service in 2002. And in 2012, he was given the University of Toronto Association of Geography Alumni (UTAGA) Distinguished Alumni Award. Doug enjoyed socializing beyond his geographic interests with discussion groups like Veritas and ROGEs, as well as retired ministry friends, neighbours, and most importantly, the Rat Pack - 4 men who met in their 20's, became best buddies and maintained their friendship through marriages, children, travel, golf and more. Doug was a natural athlete, playing hockey at UCC where practices took place once a week at Maple Leaf Gardens and provided a chance encounter with the Toronto Maple Leafs. One such encounter involved Dave "Sweeney" Shriner giving him tips on how to power skate. Doug continued to play recreational hockey as an adult, as well as tennis and golf. Doug and Madeline enjoyed many good times with her 3 sisters, their husbands and children at various cottages and vacation properties, where games, practical jokes and much laughter was had. Doug and Madeline also enjoyed travel, with frequent trips to Europe, the US and across Canada, always taking time to learn about the local history and culture. Unfortunately, Doug's severe hearing loss in his 80's and encroaching dementia reduced his intellect to a fraction of what it had been. The family thanks the neurological and palliative teams for the care he received at University Hospital. Cremation to follow with no funeral service. A Celebration of Life is planned for 2021. Donations in memory of Doug may be made to London and Middlesex Alzheimer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 519-455-9343.



