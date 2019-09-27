|
DOUGLAS GORDON GARBIG Doug died at home on September 18, 2019 with his wife at his side. He was the adored husband of Carol and the much loved step-father of David and Tina Lyden and grandpa of Caitlin Muscat, Molly and Beth Lyden. On the death of her parents, Doug became Caitlin's guardian, a role that he filled with immense love and kindness. Caitlin will miss him greatly. Doug also leaves behind his sister, Diane Harvey (U.K.). Doug was predeceased by mother, Margaret; sister, Sharron; step-daughter, Debbie Muscat and her husband, Peter Muscat. Doug practiced law in Toronto for 30 years. He was a decent, honourable and compassionate man. There will be a gathering of friends at his home. Contact [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2019