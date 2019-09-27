You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas GARBIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Gordon GARBIG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Gordon GARBIG Obituary
DOUGLAS GORDON GARBIG Doug died at home on September 18, 2019 with his wife at his side. He was the adored husband of Carol and the much loved step-father of David and Tina Lyden and grandpa of Caitlin Muscat, Molly and Beth Lyden. On the death of her parents, Doug became Caitlin's guardian, a role that he filled with immense love and kindness. Caitlin will miss him greatly. Doug also leaves behind his sister, Diane Harvey (U.K.). Doug was predeceased by mother, Margaret; sister, Sharron; step-daughter, Debbie Muscat and her husband, Peter Muscat. Doug practiced law in Toronto for 30 years. He was a decent, honourable and compassionate man. There will be a gathering of friends at his home. Contact [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.