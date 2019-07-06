DOUGLAS H. C. BANKS March 31, 1943 - July 2, 2019 With sadness we announce the passing of Doug, surrounded by his loving family, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Doug was a devoted husband to Donna, loving father to Alison (James), Stephanie (Brian), Adam (Ami) and Jennie (Raphael). He was a special Gramps to Olivia, Duncan, Aya, Hamish and Callum. Doug will be missed by sister, Susan (Chris). Born and raised in Montreal, Doug summered at Lake Massawippi and Memphremagog. He attended Carleton University and spent 25 years on "the street" in Montreal and Toronto as a bond trader. He then founded his own business as a transportation broker in Bethany, ON. In later years, he spent many happy days at the chalet in Owl's Head, QC. Doug was a passionate athlete and excelled at everything he tried. Among his favourites were skiing (he was a CSI instructor), golf, tennis, cycling, hiking, soccer, windsurfing, hockey and running. He was a self-taught guitarist and played classical, jazz and rock 'n' roll. Doug was an enthusiastic collector of guitars, books, watches, music, skis, golf clubs, art and cats (Doug aka The Crazy Cat Man of Bethany). He had 40 watches and, ironically, was never on time. He had 15 putters, none of which worked. As a dapper dresser he was always well turned out. Every sport had appropriate accessories. After his diagnosis, Doug would meet "the boys" for coffee on Wednesdays. A special thanks to Harold and Bob for their loving support and friendship. Our gratitude to the oncology nurses and doctors at Lakeridge Health Oshawa/ Peterborough and the palliative unit at Ross Memorial. Your end of life care was outstanding. Particular thanks to Melissa for your wisdom, which enabled Stephanie to come home from England and spend quality time with her dad. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North, Lindsay, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with remembrances at 2:00 p.m. They are not long, the weeping and the laughter, Love and desire and hate: I think they have no portion in us after We pass the gate. They are not long, the days of wine and roses: Out of a misty dream Our path emerges for a while, then closes Within a dream. Ernest Dowson Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019