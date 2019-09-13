|
|
DOUGLAS HECTOR MACDONALD SMITH 1964 - 2019 The Death of Douglas Hector MacDonald Smith has occurred at his home in Sydney, Australia. He was the eldest son of Stuart Allen Smith and the late Valerie, (Poaps), Smith. He is survived by his son Lachlan, and Lachlan's mother, Terry Bursey (Ian), his father and step-mother Brenda Conboy, his sister Rachel Alexander, (Doug), brothers Matthew, (Rose), Adam, (Tascha), and numerous nieces and nephews, but above all, by Emily Wells, a childhood friend who, after many years, became the centre of his life. Born in Ottawa and raised in Fredericton, he graduated in Geology from the University of New Brunswick. As a geologist, he worked all over northern Canada, Alaska, and the Canadian Arctic. The explorer in him took him to the western deserts of Australia, and finally to Papua New Guinea. It was there he found a new family, and the search for gold was enriched by a love of the native people of the area. That love was returned by the people of Enga province, and especially, the Puman Aiyel and Yokorin tribes among whom he was known as 'a man who greets people well.' As a spontaneous gesture of affection and acceptance, a traditional two day village funeral has been held in Crown Ridge PNG. Interment will be in Keswick New Brunswick at a later date and a portion of his ashes will return to Papua New Guinea at the request of the community.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, 2019