DOUGLAS IAN TOWERS Peacefully at home on June 18, 2019 in his 82nd year. He lived a long and happy life. Beloved husband of 59 years to Judi, and loving father of Ian, Kevin and Megan. Doug will be sadly missed by his six grandchildren: Samantha, Eric, Graham, Charlie, Hannah and Isabelle. Loving brother of Joan and Patricia. His passion ran deep for his family, his friends, his travel, his outdoor pursuits, his Maple Leafs, his politics but most of all for his loving wife Judi. Doug, a professional engineer, was recognized for his early contributions in the telecommunications field. He will be remembered by all as a strong advocate of the Ontario Wine industry and pioneer of online wine marketing in Canada. He was an active outdoorsman, with a passion for exploring his country from coast to coast. Doug was also an active alumnus of the Sigma Chi fraternity. The family will host a Celebration of Life at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 3:30 - 6:00 p.m. (remarks @ 4:30 p.m.). In lieu of flowers, donations in Doug's memory to the Sunnybrook Foundation would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019