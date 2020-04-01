|
DOUGLAS J. LINDSAY July 31, 1952 - March 27, 2020 Doug passed away at Chapman House Hospice, Owen Sound. Survived by his devoted wife, Brenda Van Wieringen and sister, Linda Chynoweth of Calgary. He will be missed by his brothers-in-law, John and Ron and their wives, Elaine and Diane; as well as his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother and father, Beatrice and Stuart and brothers, Glen and David. Doug grew up in Saskatoon a life filled with hockey and football. Summers at Waskesiu honed Doug's passion for the outdoors and golf. His love of sports was only surpassed by his enjoyment of sharing food, friendship, laughs and a scotch with friends. Moving to Toronto in the '70s, Doug worked in the Investment Industry, which lead him to New York, Saskatoon, and back to Toronto. During these years he worked at a number of Bay Street firms. Twenty years of weekends in the Beaver Valley lead to permanent residence and a new career as a Realtor with Royal Lepage, Collingwood. A Celebration of Life to take place during the summer, date to be advised. Donations would be appreciated if directed to The or Chapman House Hospice, Owen Sound.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020