DOUGLAS JAMES ALTON, MD Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 3, 2019. He was in his 86th year, and had been living with cancer for the past year. Beloved husband for 59 years of Janis, dear father to Melanie (Graham) of Ottawa and David (Kathryn) of Mississauga, and wonderful grandpa to Zachary, William, Georgia and Samuel. Doug was a physician, humanist, peace activist, environmentalist, sailor, canoe camper, traveller, piano player, baker par excellence, fixer-of-all things, inveterate community volunteer, and compassionate and kind friend to many at home and in various parts of the world. Always unassuming, open minded and curious, Doug had a knack of striking up meaningful conversations with people wherever he went, and a number of these encounters led to life long friendships. He enjoyed nothing better than to engage his friends in discussions on current affairs, nuclear disarmament, global health, or human rights. He shared amusing family lore, recounting various hi-jinx with a twinkle in his eye. After graduating from University of Toronto's Medical school in 1956, Doug had a fulfilling career first as a general practitioner in Lorne Park, then for 42 years as a Radiologist at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto where he enjoyed the opportunity to work with radiologists visiting from other countries. He worked closely with Dr. Gu Lai Lai from Shanghai on a top prize (Caffey Award) winning paper on air intussusception which introduced this safe procedure to North America. Early in his career he took his young family on a two-year assignment in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where he helped establish the radiology department at the University of Malaya. Volunteering his medical services in remote interior aboriginal communities, and climbing high up into the jungle canopy on flimsy aluminum ladders were memorable highlights. Many more off-the beaten-path international adventures were to follow. Doug was a committed nuclear weapons abolitionist with deep roots in Physicians for Global Survival, the Canadian affiliate of International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, both groups recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize, and was an active member of a number of other disarmament focused peace organizations. In the community he volunteered his time generously, including for the Unitarian Congregation of Mississauga's Refugee Support Committee. Thinking globally and acting locally was part of who he was. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 22nd, at the Unitarian Congregation in Mississauga, 84 South Service Road. In lieu of flowers, Doug requested donations to Physicians for Global Survival (www.pgs.ca 30 Cleary Ave. Ottawa, ON K2A 4A1 - no tax receipt) or Canadian Physicians for Research and Education in Peace (www.cprep.ca 30 Cleary Ave. Ottawa K2A 4A1 - tax receipt). Condolences can be offered online at ridleyfuneralhome.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019