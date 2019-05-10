DOUGLAS JOHN GARE Guided by the principles of love, care and concern for others in his 84 years, Dr. Douglas Gare passed away in the late hours of May 3, 2019, at Toronto General Hospital with his beloved wife Katie by his side. Eldest child of the late George and Alice (Humphrey) Gare of St. Catharines, Ontario. Predeceased by his younger sister, Betty (Gare) Robinson and his brother, Jimmy Gare. Survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Katherine (Johnston) Gare, his adoring children John, Michael (Virginia Brailey), and Andrea Gare, their mother, Mary Rae Gare, and his caring stepchildren Zach (Meghan), Deborah, David, and Lynn Adelman. Proud Papa to Caitlin, Hayley, Georgia, Andrew, Jordan, Dylan, Camilla, Anton, and Hazel, and a loving uncle to his nieces and nephews in the Gare and Adelman families. Treasured husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, mentor, doctor, colleague, golf partner, and friend to many people who sought his counsel and guidance. Doug will be fondly remembered for his gentle soul, calming presence, and a spirit of kindness and generosity that knew no bounds. Beginning as an intern in June 1960, Dr. Gare was a mainstay at Toronto General Hospital for more than four remarkable decades in the department of obstetrics & gynecology, where he delivered thousands of babies and saw patients right through to his last days. He was on staff at Toronto Western Hospital, Women's College Hospital, and Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was professor (emeritus) to hundreds of young doctors throughout his career. Dedicated to his craft, Doug worked on numerous funded research projects, published extensively, and received many prestigious awards and distinctions throughout his career for advancements in fetal assessment, breathing, thyroid disease and diabetes during pregnancy, among others. He achieved M.D., B.Sc.Med., F.R.S.C.(C), and M.Ed. degrees, and earned several teaching awards for his work at the Toronto Hospital, as well as the prestigious Excellence in Teaching Award from American Association of Professors of Obstetrics & Gynecology (APOG). Doug's family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support from his many friends, patients, colleagues, and supporters. There will be a private service. Remembrances and condolences may be left at: www.douglas-john-gare.forevermissed.com. Donations made be made in memory of Dr. Douglas Gare to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Mt. Sinai and Community Living Toronto - North York Region. Café Diplomatico will never be the same. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 10 to May 14, 2019