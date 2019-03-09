DR. DOUGLAS JOHN KERR MEWHORT 1942 - 2019 Passed away in Kingston on Thursday, February 28. Survived by his wife, Beth (née Johns); daughter, Heather; sister, Hazel Lodge; and niece, Laura Lodge (Mohamed Safir). Predeceased by sister, Lorraine Peet. The only son of Daniel and Robena Mewhort, Doug grew up in Toronto. His first passion was the French horn (A.R.C.T., 1960). He played professionally in Toronto, at the Stratford Festival, and with the Kingston Symphony Orchestra. Doug studied Psychology at the University of Toronto (B.A. Hon, 1964) and the University of Waterloo (M.A., 1965; PhD. 1968). He joined the Psychology Department of Queen's University in 1968 and was active there as Professor Emeritus at the time of his passing. Doug's professional influence was felt broadly. He published extensively in the fields of Cognitive Psychology, Statistics, and Computational Modelling. He fought for Queen's to have first-class computing resources. He served his discipline at the national and international levels. But, his happiest role was as mentor to scores of students and colleagues, whom he counted as friends. Academic honours included elected Fellow of CPA, of APA, of CSBBCS, and of The Psychonomic Society. He was the winner of the 2019 Donald O. Hebb Distinguished Contribution Award, a lifetime achievement award and the prize he most cherished. A gentleman of the old school, Doug wore a suit and tie and wrote with a good fountain pen. He liked a warm fire, a purring cat, fine scotch and interesting books, best enjoyed together. Warm weather drew him to the golf course for the camaraderie outside and at the nineteenth hole. He had a ready smile and an infectious laugh. Above all else, he loved his family. The family thank Dr. John Matthews and staff of Kingston General Hospital for their expert and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, contributions to University Hospitals Kingston Foundation - Cancer Centre of Southeastern Ontario would be appreciated. Visitation at James Reid Funeral Home (1900 John Counter Boulevard, Kingston), on Wednesday, March 13, between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at The University Club, Queen's University (168 Stuart Street, Kingston), on Sunday, June 2 between the hours of 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. Online condolences may be directed to,www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019